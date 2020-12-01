General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,138,293 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,999,342 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of General Electric worth $274,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. South State CORP. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in General Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 58.2% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 377.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 6,244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 4,937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

NYSE:GE opened at $10.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $89.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.31. General Electric has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $13.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.07.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.15 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GE. ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.30.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.