General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Acquired by Azimuth Capital Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,635 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $3,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 18.9% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,338 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the second quarter valued at about $305,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 15.1% in the second quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 11,966 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the second quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the second quarter valued at about $928,000. 77.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GM opened at $44.76 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.22 and a 200 day moving average of $30.38. The company has a market cap of $62.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. General Motors has a 12 month low of $14.32 and a 12 month high of $46.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.36. The firm had revenue of $35.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. Research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other General Motors news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 8,148 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $293,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 525,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total transaction of $23,340,917.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,683,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,828,641.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,310,697 shares of company stock worth $56,291,079 in the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.28.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

