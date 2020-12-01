Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,644,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 10,741 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 3.22% of Genuine Parts worth $442,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,681 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 5,963 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,282 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $98.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of -73.41 and a beta of 1.07. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $49.68 and a 12 month high of $107.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.22.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Genuine Parts had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 23.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 55.54%.

In related news, Director John R. Holder bought 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $91.72 per share, for a total transaction of $201,784.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,687.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GPC shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $84.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.88.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, and Belgium. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Read More: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.