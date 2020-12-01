Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Bought by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 72,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,222 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $4,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 16.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,473,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $483,957,000 after purchasing an additional 917,009 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 151.8% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 39,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 23,928 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 71.7% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth about $698,000. Institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GILD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $86.00 price objective (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.74.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $60.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.25. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.04 and a 52 week high of $85.97. The company has a market capitalization of $76.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.36.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.21. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

