Global Ports Holding Plc (GPH.L) (LON:GPH) Shares Gap Up to $101.25

Global Ports Holding Plc (GPH.L) (LON:GPH) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $101.25, but opened at $107.00. Global Ports Holding Plc (GPH.L) shares last traded at $99.80, with a volume of 67,653 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 76.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 78.32. The company has a market cap of $48.06 million and a PE ratio of -3.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 447.14.

Global Ports Holding Plc (GPH.L) Company Profile

Global Ports Holding Plc operates ports in Turkey, Montenegro, Malta, Spain, Bahamas, Antigua and Barbuda, Italy, and Croatia. It operates cruise ports for serving cruise liners, ferries, yachts, and mega-yachts, as well as individual passengers. The company also engages in the commercial port operations that specialize in container, bulk, and general cargo handling activities; and storage, logistics, and marine vehicle trade businesses.

