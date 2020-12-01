Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) Short Interest Update

Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 85.8% from the October 31st total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Global X Conscious Companies ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Global X Conscious Companies ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Global X Conscious Companies ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Global X Conscious Companies ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ KRMA traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.49. The company had a trading volume of 17,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,736. Global X Conscious Companies ETF has a one year low of $15.49 and a one year high of $26.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.71.

Read More: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Conscious Companies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Conscious Companies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.