Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,059 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF worth $3,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 105,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 10,390 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 95,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 9,734 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 67.8% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 17,295 shares in the last quarter.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $22.54 on Tuesday. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 1-year low of $17.22 and a 1-year high of $24.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.44.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.223 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. This is an increase from Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.87%.

