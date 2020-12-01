Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The shipping company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports. Golar LNG had a negative net margin of 68.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%.

Shares of NASDAQ GLNG opened at $9.10 on Tuesday. Golar LNG has a 12-month low of $4.54 and a 12-month high of $15.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.58 and a 200 day moving average of $8.44.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GLNG. DNB Markets raised shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Golar LNG from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.42.

Golar LNG Company Profile

Golar LNG Limited provides infrastructure for the liquefaction, transportation, regasification, and downstream distribution of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel Operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers, FLNG, and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of gas to power projects, as well as LNG distribution operations.

