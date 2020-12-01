Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The shipping company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Golar LNG Partners had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 10.90%.

GMLP stock opened at $2.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Golar LNG Partners has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $9.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.97 million, a PE ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.49.

Get Golar LNG Partners alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. Golar LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.88%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Golar LNG Partners from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.35.

About Golar LNG Partners

Golar LNG Partners LP owns and operates floating storage regasification units (FSRUs) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under long-term charters in Brazil, Indonesia, Jordan, Jamaica, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates. As of April 16, 2020, it had a fleet of six FSRUs and four LNG carriers.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.