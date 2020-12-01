Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Golub Capital BDC had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a positive return on equity of 7.16%.

Shares of GBDC stock opened at $13.99 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 0.66. Golub Capital BDC has a 12 month low of $9.08 and a 12 month high of $18.61.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GBDC shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.83.

In other Golub Capital BDC news, CEO David Golub acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.83 per share, with a total value of $27,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,734,129.87. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.63 per share, for a total transaction of $189,450.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,583,663.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 337,186 shares of company stock worth $4,387,040. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

