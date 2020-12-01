Graphcoin Market Capitalization Achieves $1,320.00 (GRPH)

Graphcoin (CURRENCY:GRPH) traded 55.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 1st. Graphcoin has a total market capitalization of $1,320.00 and $13.00 worth of Graphcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Graphcoin has traded 55.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Graphcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bonorum (BONO) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.15 or 0.00154479 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00008630 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00026610 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00012550 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00006811 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00009998 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 41.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About Graphcoin

Graphcoin (GRPH) is a coin. Graphcoin’s total supply is 13,541,673 coins and its circulating supply is 7,821,703 coins. The Reddit community for Graphcoin is /r/graphcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Graphcoin’s official Twitter account is @GRPHcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Graphcoin is graphcoin.net.

Buying and Selling Graphcoin

Graphcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graphcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graphcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Graphcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

