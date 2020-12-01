Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC) Short Interest Update

Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 180,400 shares, a growth of 829.9% from the October 31st total of 19,400 shares. Approximately 8.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Greenland Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Greenland Technologies stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned 0.50% of Greenland Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GTEC opened at $5.72 on Tuesday. Greenland Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.66.

About Greenland Technologies

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures transmission products for material handling machineries in the People's Republic of China. The company offers transmission products, such as mechanical and hydraulic gearboxes; and transaxles to small and medium-sized forklift trucks for use in manufacturing and logistic applications, such as factories, workshops, warehouses, fulfillment centers, shipyards, and sea ports.

