Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,300 shares, a decrease of 65.0% from the October 31st total of 212,200 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Greenpro Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Greenpro Capital stock opened at $1.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.58. Greenpro Capital has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $3.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

About Greenpro Capital

Greenpro Capital Corp. provides financial consulting and corporate services to small and medium-size businesses primarily in Hong Kong, Malaysia, and China. It operates in two segments, Service Business and Real Estate Business. The company offers business consulting and corporate advisory services, including cross-border listing advisory, tax planning, advisory and transaction, record management, and accounting outsourcing services; and venture capital related education and support services.

