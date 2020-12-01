Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ:GRNQ opened at $1.54 on Friday. Greenpro Capital has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.58.

Get Greenpro Capital alerts:

About Greenpro Capital

Greenpro Capital Corp. provides financial consulting and corporate services to small and medium-size businesses primarily in Hong Kong, Malaysia, and China. It operates in two segments, Service Business and Real Estate Business. The company offers business consulting and corporate advisory services, including cross-border listing advisory, tax planning, advisory and transaction, record management, and accounting outsourcing services; and venture capital related education and support services.

Featured Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Greenpro Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenpro Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.