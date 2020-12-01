Greggs plc (GRG.L) (LON:GRG) Earns Sell Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their sell rating on shares of Greggs plc (GRG.L) (LON:GRG) in a research report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on GRG. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a sell rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price target on shares of Greggs plc (GRG.L) in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a sell rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price target on shares of Greggs plc (GRG.L) in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Greggs plc (GRG.L) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,856.67 ($24.26).

Shares of GRG opened at GBX 1,685 ($22.01) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,494.08 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,497.22. Greggs plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,113 ($14.54) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,550 ($33.32). The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion and a PE ratio of 432.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.20.

About Greggs plc (GRG.L)

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells its products through its shops in travel, leisure, and work-centered catchments; and franchised shops operated by partners in travel and other convenience locations.

