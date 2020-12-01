Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Grupo Supervielle stock opened at $1.91 on Friday. Grupo Supervielle has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $4.24. The company has a market capitalization of $174.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.26.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SUPV. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 342,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 157,224 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Supervielle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Grupo Supervielle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Grupo Supervielle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 3.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Grupo Supervielle

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides various banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, Consumer, Insurance, and Mutual Fund Administration and Other segments. It offers savings accounts, time and demand deposits, and checking accounts; personal loans, mortgage loans, unsecured loans, pledge loans; car loans, loans with special facilities for project and working capital financing; leasing, bank guarantees for tenants, salary advances, domestic and international factoring, international guarantees and letters of credit, payroll payment plans, credit cards, debit cards, and financial services and investments such as mutual funds and guarantees.

