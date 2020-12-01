Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HLNE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hamilton Lane in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Hamilton Lane from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th.

In other news, major shareholder Oakville Number 2 Trust sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total transaction of $5,263,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 710,015 shares in the company, valued at $49,828,852.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 34.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Hamilton Lane by 105.2% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 43.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 233.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Hamilton Lane in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Hamilton Lane in the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 56.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HLNE opened at $69.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 36.21 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.66. Hamilton Lane has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $78.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.18. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 46.19%. The company had revenue of $84.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Hamilton Lane’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

