Hargreaves Services Plc (HSP.L) (LON:HSP) Shares Gap Down to $272.00

Hargreaves Services Plc (HSP.L) (LON:HSP)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $272.00, but opened at $264.00. Hargreaves Services Plc (HSP.L) shares last traded at $261.00, with a volume of 70,422 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.85. The firm has a market cap of $67.15 million and a P/E ratio of 19.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 215.15 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 212.36.

In other Hargreaves Services Plc (HSP.L) news, insider Christopher Jones purchased 38,468 shares of Hargreaves Services Plc (HSP.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 221 ($2.89) per share, for a total transaction of £85,014.28 ($111,071.70).

Hargreaves Services Plc (HSP.L) Company Profile (LON:HSP)

Hargreaves Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides coal distribution services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company owns and operates surface coal mines; provides solid fuels to the domestic, industrial, and power generation markets, as well as earthmoving advisory and contracting services.

