Harvest Capital Credit Co. (NASDAQ:HCAP) Short Interest Up 400.0% in November

Harvest Capital Credit Co. (NASDAQ:HCAP) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the October 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ HCAP opened at $5.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 19.44, a quick ratio of 19.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Harvest Capital Credit has a 12 month low of $2.66 and a 12 month high of $9.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.26 million, a PE ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.72.

Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The investment management company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.11. Harvest Capital Credit had a negative net margin of 46.26% and a positive return on equity of 5.29%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Harvest Capital Credit will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 33.39%. This is a positive change from Harvest Capital Credit’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Harvest Capital Credit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.79%.

Several brokerages have commented on HCAP. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Harvest Capital Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harvest Capital Credit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

About Harvest Capital Credit

Harvest Capital Credit Corp. is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, which engages in the provision of customized financing solutions to small and mid-sized businesses. Its products include senior secured debt, unitranche term loans, junior secured loans, subordinated debt investments, and minority equity co-investments.

