Hays (OTCMKTS:HAYPF) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Hays (OTCMKTS:HAYPF) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of HAYPF stock opened at $1.45 on Friday. Hays has a twelve month low of $1.29 and a twelve month high of $1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.46.

About Hays

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

