Head-To-Head Comparison: Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) versus RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT)

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) and RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Emergent BioSolutions and RAPT Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Emergent BioSolutions 0 2 5 0 2.71 RAPT Therapeutics 0 0 6 0 3.00

Emergent BioSolutions presently has a consensus target price of $93.17, suggesting a potential upside of 13.71%. RAPT Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $41.33, suggesting a potential upside of 90.74%. Given RAPT Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe RAPT Therapeutics is more favorable than Emergent BioSolutions.

Profitability

This table compares Emergent BioSolutions and RAPT Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emergent BioSolutions 12.50% 26.68% 12.70% RAPT Therapeutics N/A -96.05% -44.94%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.0% of Emergent BioSolutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.0% of RAPT Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 14.1% of Emergent BioSolutions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.0% of RAPT Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Emergent BioSolutions and RAPT Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emergent BioSolutions $1.11 billion 3.93 $54.50 million $2.91 28.15 RAPT Therapeutics N/A N/A -$43.00 million ($9.89) -2.19

Emergent BioSolutions has higher revenue and earnings than RAPT Therapeutics. RAPT Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Emergent BioSolutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Emergent BioSolutions beats RAPT Therapeutics on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Emergent BioSolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Inc., a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care. It offers BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; ACAM2000, a smallpox vaccine; Vaxchora, a cholera vaccine; and Vivotif, a typhoid vaccine. The company also provides NARCAN for the emergency treatment of known or suspected opioid overdose; Reactive Skin Decontamination Lotion Kit, a medical device to remove or neutralize chemical warfare agents from the skin; and Trobigard a combination drug-device auto injector product candidate. In addition, it offers raxibacumab for the treatment and prophylaxis of inhalational anthrax; Anthrasil to treat inhalational anthrax; Botulism Antitoxin Heptavalent for treating botulinum disease; vaccinia immune globulin intravenous that addresses complications from smallpox vaccination; CHIKUNGUNYA, a chikungunya virus-like particle vaccine; and ADENOVIRUS 4/7. Further, the company offers other discovery and preclinical product candidates addressing PHTs, including viral hemorrhagic fevers caused by Ebola, Marburg, Sudan, and Lassa viruses; diarrheal disease caused by Shigella; and heat-labile toxin producing enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli, etc. Additionally, it offers FLU-IGIV to treat Influenza A infection; and ZIKV-IG, a prophylaxis for Zika infections, as well as contract development and manufacturing services to pharma and biotech industries, and government agencies/non-governmental organizations. The company has collaboration agreements with Novavax Inc.; and Johnson & Johnson. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

About RAPT Therapeutics

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology drug candidate is FLX475, an oral small molecule C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 antagonist that is in the Phase 2 portion of a Phase 1/2 clinical trial to evaluate as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with various types of charged tumors. The company's lead inflammation drug candidate is RPT193 to selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into allergically-inflamed tissues. It is also pursuing a range of targets, including general control nonderepressible 2 and hematopoietic progenitor kinase 1 that are in the discovery stage of development. The company was formerly known as FLX Bio, Inc. and changed its name to RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2019. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

