Head to Head Contrast: GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) versus Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR)

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) and Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GreenPower Motor and Miller Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GreenPower Motor N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Miller Industries $818.17 million 0.47 $39.11 million N/A N/A

Miller Industries has higher revenue and earnings than GreenPower Motor.

Profitability

This table compares GreenPower Motor and Miller Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GreenPower Motor N/A N/A N/A Miller Industries 4.36% 11.29% 7.54%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for GreenPower Motor and Miller Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GreenPower Motor 0 0 1 0 3.00 Miller Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

GreenPower Motor presently has a consensus target price of $35.00, indicating a potential upside of 58.59%. Given GreenPower Motor’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe GreenPower Motor is more favorable than Miller Industries.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.9% of Miller Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of Miller Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Miller Industries beats GreenPower Motor on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

GreenPower Motor Company Profile

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers all-electric transit, school, and charter buses. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Miller Industries Company Profile

Miller Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms that are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment. It also provides transport trailers for moving various vehicles for auto auctions, car dealerships, leasing companies, and other related applications. The company markets its products under the Century, Vulcan, Challenger, Holmes, Champion, Chevron, Eagle, Titan, Jige, and Boniface brands. It sells its products through independent distributors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Pacific Rim, the Middle East, South America, and Africa; and through prime contractors to governmental entities. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Ooltewah, Tennessee.

