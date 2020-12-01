Head to Head Contrast: Synthesis Energy Systems (OTCMKTS:SYNE) vs. Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR)

Synthesis Energy Systems (OTCMKTS:SYNE) and Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Synthesis Energy Systems has a beta of 1.89, indicating that its stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quaker Chemical has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Synthesis Energy Systems and Quaker Chemical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synthesis Energy Systems N/A N/A N/A Quaker Chemical -2.46% 6.45% 2.71%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Synthesis Energy Systems and Quaker Chemical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synthesis Energy Systems $1.51 million 0.31 -$10.72 million N/A N/A Quaker Chemical $1.13 billion 3.89 $31.62 million $5.83 42.37

Quaker Chemical has higher revenue and earnings than Synthesis Energy Systems.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.0% of Quaker Chemical shares are held by institutional investors. 12.3% of Synthesis Energy Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Quaker Chemical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Synthesis Energy Systems and Quaker Chemical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Synthesis Energy Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Quaker Chemical 0 1 0 0 2.00

Quaker Chemical has a consensus target price of $155.00, suggesting a potential downside of 37.25%. Given Quaker Chemical’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Quaker Chemical is more favorable than Synthesis Energy Systems.

Summary

Quaker Chemical beats Synthesis Energy Systems on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Synthesis Energy Systems

Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc., an energy company, engages in licensing and commercializing SES gasification technology for the production of synthesis gas in China and internationally. Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Quaker Chemical

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals. It also provides chemical management services. The company serves steel, aluminum, automotive, aerospace, offshore, can, mining, and metalworking companies. The company was formerly known as Quaker Chemical Products Corporation and changed its name to Quaker Chemical Corporation in August 1962. Quaker Chemical Corporation was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.

