Head-To-Head Survey: Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) and Hollund Industrial Marine (OTCMKTS:HIMR)

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) and Hollund Industrial Marine (OTCMKTS:HIMR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.1% of Arlo Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Arlo Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.4% of Hollund Industrial Marine shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Arlo Technologies has a beta of 1.76, meaning that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hollund Industrial Marine has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Arlo Technologies and Hollund Industrial Marine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arlo Technologies -18.21% -39.33% -15.34% Hollund Industrial Marine N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Arlo Technologies and Hollund Industrial Marine’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arlo Technologies $370.01 million 1.12 -$85.95 million ($1.14) -4.61 Hollund Industrial Marine N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Hollund Industrial Marine has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Arlo Technologies.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Arlo Technologies and Hollund Industrial Marine, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arlo Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00 Hollund Industrial Marine 0 0 0 0 N/A

Arlo Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $7.33, indicating a potential upside of 39.42%. Given Arlo Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Arlo Technologies is more favorable than Hollund Industrial Marine.

Summary

Arlo Technologies beats Hollund Industrial Marine on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc. provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Security Camera, a battery-operated Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Pro, a battery-operated weather-resistant Wi-Fi camera; Arlo Go, a LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security; and Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision. The company also offers Arlo Pro 2, a battery-operated weather-resistant Wi-Fi camera with advancements in sound and motion detection; Arlo Audio Doorbell, a smart audio doorbell solution to pair with Arlo camera or Arlo Security Light products; Arlo Chime, a product that plugs into standard wall outlet and pairs with the Arlo Audio Doorbell to play various ringtones or act as a siren; and accessories, such as charging accessories, device mounts, and device skins. In addition, it provides Arlo Ultra, an integrated spotlight and crystal-clear two-way audio with advanced noise cancellations camera; Arlo Pro 3, an integrated spotlight with color night vision camera; and Arlo Video Doorbell, a doorbell camera which delivers direct-to-mobile video calls and personalized alerts. Further, the company offers Arlo app for iOS and Android devices that allow users to connect various devices; and prepaid services, including seven-day cloud video storage with the ability to connect up to five cameras and 90 days of customer support. The company offers its products through retail channels, wholesale distribution and wireless carrier channels, and paid subscription services through in-app purchases. Arlo Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Hollund Industrial Marine Company Profile

Hollund Industrial Marine, Inc., a development stage company, provides integrated project development services and solutions primarily for the underwater forest management. The company's integrated project development services comprise resource and needs assessment, permitting, environmental and project planning, logging, milling, product branding, marketing, and sales. It also provides Tiger-Lynk machine system, a robot manipulator for heavy construction and repair, forest recovery, mining, flood emergency response, diver assistance, cutting, drilling, grappling, welding, dredging, raking, heavy transport, and other remote services. The company was formerly known as Hollund Industrial, Inc. and changed its name to Hollund Industrial Marine, Inc. in July 2008. Hollund Industrial Marine, Inc. is headquartered in Blaine, Washington.

