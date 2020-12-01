Health Catalyst (HCAT) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ: HCAT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/11/2020 – Health Catalyst had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $40.00 to $44.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

11/11/2020 – Health Catalyst had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.

11/11/2020 – Health Catalyst had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $34.00 to $40.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/11/2020 – Health Catalyst had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $40.00 to $43.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/29/2020 – Health Catalyst was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/7/2020 – Health Catalyst was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of HCAT stock opened at $35.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.03. The company has a current ratio of 7.91, a quick ratio of 7.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.48 and a 1 year high of $41.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 0.56.

Get Health Catalyst Inc alerts:

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $47.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.59 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 46.91% and a negative return on equity of 20.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Health Catalyst news, Director Anita Pramoda sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total transaction of $1,162,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 2,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.37, for a total transaction of $81,541.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,004,503.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,581 shares of company stock valued at $2,358,746 over the last 90 days. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HCAT. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Health Catalyst by 386.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,425,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927,190 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Health Catalyst by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,222,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,346,000 after buying an additional 380,217 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Health Catalyst by 131.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,062,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,176,000 after buying an additional 1,170,020 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Health Catalyst by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,186,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,427,000 after buying an additional 94,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Health Catalyst by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,078,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,448,000 after buying an additional 279,616 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.