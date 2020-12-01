Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Hits Market Cap of $210.75 Million

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 1st. During the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be purchased for $0.0330 or 0.00000175 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, HitBTC and OKEx. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market cap of $210.75 million and $12.97 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003324 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005305 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00072603 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00027431 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.20 or 0.00160010 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.59 or 0.00914525 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005301 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.61 or 0.00225796 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.03 or 0.00461123 BTC.

About Hedera Hashgraph

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) is a coin. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,383,059,788 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com. Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph. The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Hedera Hashgraph

Hedera Hashgraph can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, OKEx, Bittrex and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera Hashgraph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera Hashgraph using one of the exchanges listed above.

