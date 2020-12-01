Helical plc (HLCL.L) (LON:HLCL) Price Target Raised to GBX 460

Helical plc (HLCL.L) (LON:HLCL) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 435 ($5.68) to GBX 460 ($6.01) in a research note published on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Shares of HLCL opened at GBX 364 ($4.76) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.29, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 3.27. Helical plc has a one year low of GBX 200.43 ($2.62) and a one year high of GBX 540 ($7.06). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 356.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 320.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.14 million and a PE ratio of 31.93.

Get Helical plc (HLCL.L) alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a GBX 2.70 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.67%. Helical plc (HLCL.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.95%.

In related news, insider Gerald A. Kaye acquired 340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 265 ($3.46) per share, for a total transaction of £901 ($1,177.16).

Helical plc (HLCL.L) Company Profile

Helical plc engages in the investment, rental, and development of real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company's property portfolio includes mixed-use commercial/residential projects and offices. It is also involved in the office refurbishment activities. The company was formerly known as Helical Bar plc and changed its name to Helical plc in July 2016.

Further Reading: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Helical plc (HLCL.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helical plc (HLCL.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.