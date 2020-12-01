Helical plc (HLCL.L) (LON:HLCL) Shares Gap Down to $364.00

Helical plc (HLCL.L) (LON:HLCL)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $364.00, but opened at $352.00. Helical plc (HLCL.L) shares last traded at $375.50, with a volume of 2,213 shares changing hands.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Helical plc (HLCL.L) from GBX 435 ($5.68) to GBX 460 ($6.01) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday.

The company has a market cap of $377.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 356.73 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 320.71.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 2.70 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Helical plc (HLCL.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.95%.

In related news, insider Gerald A. Kaye bought 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 265 ($3.46) per share, for a total transaction of £901 ($1,177.16).

Helical plc (HLCL.L) Company Profile (LON:HLCL)

Helical plc engages in the investment, rental, and development of real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company's property portfolio includes mixed-use commercial/residential projects and offices. It is also involved in the office refurbishment activities. The company was formerly known as Helical Bar plc and changed its name to Helical plc in July 2016.

