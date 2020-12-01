Helical plc (HLCL.L) (LON:HLCL) Shares Gap Down to $364.00

Shares of Helical plc (HLCL.L) (LON:HLCL) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $364.00, but opened at $352.00. Helical plc (HLCL.L) shares last traded at $375.50, with a volume of 2,213 shares.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Helical plc (HLCL.L) from GBX 435 ($5.68) to GBX 460 ($6.01) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday.

Get Helical plc (HLCL.L) alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.29, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 356.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 320.71. The stock has a market cap of $377.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.70 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Helical plc (HLCL.L)’s payout ratio is currently 78.95%.

In other Helical plc (HLCL.L) news, insider Gerald A. Kaye bought 340 shares of Helical plc (HLCL.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 265 ($3.46) per share, with a total value of £901 ($1,177.16).

Helical plc (HLCL.L) Company Profile (LON:HLCL)

Helical plc engages in the investment, rental, and development of real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company's property portfolio includes mixed-use commercial/residential projects and offices. It is also involved in the office refurbishment activities. The company was formerly known as Helical Bar plc and changed its name to Helical plc in July 2016.

Featured Article: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Helical plc (HLCL.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helical plc (HLCL.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.