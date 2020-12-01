Henry Boot PLC (BOOT.L) (LON:BOOT) Shares Gap Up to $253.00

Henry Boot PLC (BOOT.L) (LON:BOOT) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $253.00, but opened at $265.00. Henry Boot PLC (BOOT.L) shares last traded at $253.00, with a volume of 6,072 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $335.61 million and a PE ratio of 13.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 250.74 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 248.70.

Get Henry Boot PLC (BOOT.L) alerts:

In other news, insider Timothy Andrew Roberts bought 41,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 243 ($3.17) per share, with a total value of £99,792.81 ($130,379.95).

Henry Boot PLC (BOOT.L) Company Profile (LON:BOOT)

Henry Boot PLC engages in the property investment and development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Property Investment and Development, Land Promotion, and Construction. The company develops commercial properties and family homes. It is also involved in acquiring, promoting, developing, and trading in land.

Recommended Story: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Boot PLC (BOOT.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Boot PLC (BOOT.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.