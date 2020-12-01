Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Sold by Kore Private Wealth LLC

Kore Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 999 shares during the quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSIC. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Henry Schein by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 23.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the third quarter worth about $63,000. 99.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC opened at $64.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Henry Schein, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.85 and a twelve month high of $73.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.45. The stock has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.92.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Barrington Research raised Henry Schein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Henry Schein from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Henry Schein currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.91.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc, a solutions company for health care professionals, provides health care products and services to office-based dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

