HeroNode (HER) 1-Day Volume Hits $176.00

HeroNode (CURRENCY:HER) traded up 6.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 1st. HeroNode has a total market cap of $78,006.43 and approximately $176.00 worth of HeroNode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HeroNode token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Token Store, Bilaxy, LBank and IDEX. During the last week, HeroNode has traded up 2.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HeroNode alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003324 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005305 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00027431 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.20 or 0.00160010 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $172.59 or 0.00914525 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.61 or 0.00225796 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.03 or 0.00461123 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.38 or 0.00160984 BTC.

About HeroNode

HeroNode’s launch date was May 2nd, 2018. HeroNode’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,099,244,081 tokens. HeroNode’s official Twitter account is @hero_node. The Reddit community for HeroNode is /r/HeroNodeOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for HeroNode is heronode.io. HeroNode’s official message board is medium.com/@hero_node.

HeroNode Token Trading

HeroNode can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store, Bibox, LBank, IDEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeroNode directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HeroNode should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HeroNode using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HeroNode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HeroNode and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.