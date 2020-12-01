Hill & Smith Holdings PLC (HILS.L) (LON:HILS) Declares GBX 9.20 Dividend

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC (HILS.L) (LON:HILS) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 9.20 ($0.12) per share on Friday, January 8th. This represents a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:HILS opened at GBX 1,320 ($17.25) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,260.11 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,248.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.74, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.86. Hill & Smith Holdings PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 844 ($11.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,534 ($20.04). The firm has a market cap of $939.33 million and a PE ratio of 28.21.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HILS shares. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hill & Smith Holdings PLC (HILS.L) in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hill & Smith Holdings PLC (HILS.L) in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC (HILS.L) Company Profile

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC designs, manufactures, and supplies infrastructure products; and provides galvanizing services. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Products Â- Utilities; Infrastructure Products – Roads; and Galvanizing Services. The Infrastructure Products Â- Utilities segment provides industrial floorings, plastic drainage pipes, security fencing, and steel and composite products for a range of infrastructure markets, including energy creation and distribution, rail, water, and house building.

