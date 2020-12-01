Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Upgraded to “C” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on HIMX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Himax Technologies from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Himax Technologies from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded Himax Technologies from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Himax Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Himax Technologies has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:HIMX opened at $6.59 on Friday. Himax Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.73 and a 1 year high of $7.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.14 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.77.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). Himax Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. The business had revenue of $239.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Himax Technologies will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Himax Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Himax Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Himax Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Himax Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.52% of the company’s stock.

Himax Technologies Company Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

