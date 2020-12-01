Hitachi Metals (OTCMKTS:HMTLY) Upgraded to “Neutral” at Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of Hitachi Metals (OTCMKTS:HMTLY) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

HMTLY opened at $147.50 on Friday. Hitachi Metals has a 12-month low of $136.50 and a 12-month high of $153.00.

About Hitachi Metals

Hitachi Metals, Ltd. manufacture and sell specialty steel products, functional components and equipment, magnetic materials and applications/power electronics materials, wires and cables, and related products in Japan and internationally. The company's Specialty Steel Products segment offers molds and tool steels, rolls for steel mills, injection molding machine parts, structural ceramic products, and steel-frame joints for construction; automobile-related materials, razor and blade materials, precision cast components, and aircraft- and energy-related materials; and display-related materials, semiconductor and other package materials, and battery-related materials.

