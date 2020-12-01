Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.87.

HOLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Hologic from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Hologic from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Hologic from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $69.13 on Tuesday. Hologic has a 1-year low of $26.49 and a 1-year high of $77.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.38 and a 200-day moving average of $62.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.39.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 47.83% and a net margin of 29.53%. The company’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Hologic will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 5,000 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $362,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,690,533.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Hologic by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Hologic by 1.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,071 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Hologic by 0.6% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 29,189 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,940,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Hologic by 0.3% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 66,120 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,395,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hologic by 88.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 93.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

