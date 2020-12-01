Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Purchased by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,939 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,033,843 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,766,921,000 after buying an additional 5,484,767 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,356,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,208,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,715 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 645.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 586,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $84,788,000 after purchasing an additional 507,688 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 861.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 502,744 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $72,692,000 after purchasing an additional 450,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,783,436 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,308,927,000 after purchasing an additional 370,187 shares in the last quarter. 75.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HON shares. Argus raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.39.

In other news, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,111 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total transaction of $419,793.46. Also, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc acquired 220,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.64 per share, with a total value of $800,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,808. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 773,949 shares of company stock valued at $2,987,675 and have sold 51,717 shares valued at $9,097,448. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:HON opened at $203.92 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.92. The company has a market cap of $143.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.08 and a 52 week high of $210.00.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 45.59%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. The Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

