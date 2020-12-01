Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lowered its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,229 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 73.0% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 98.0% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in Honeywell International by 151.1% in the third quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the third quarter worth about $49,000. 75.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $167.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Argus boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.39.

Shares of HON opened at $203.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $143.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.01. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.08 and a fifty-two week high of $210.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $186.37 and its 200-day moving average is $161.92.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 45.59%.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.95, for a total transaction of $3,279,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,900,994.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total value of $419,793.46. In the last three months, insiders purchased 773,949 shares of company stock valued at $2,987,675 and sold 51,717 shares valued at $9,097,448. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. The Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

Read More: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.