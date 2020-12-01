HSBC Downgrades Bâloise (OTCMKTS:BLHEY) to Hold

HSBC lowered shares of Bâloise (OTCMKTS:BLHEY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Bâloise in a report on Tuesday, September 8th.

Bâloise stock opened at $14.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.47. Bâloise has a 12-month low of $13.44 and a 12-month high of $18.90.

About Bâloise

BÃ¢loise Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the insurance and banking businesses. It operates through Non-Life, Life, Banking, and Other Activities segments. The company offers various non-life insurance products, including accident, health, general liability, motor, fire and other property, marine, credit protection, and legal expenses insurance.

