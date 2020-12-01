Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Stake Reduced by Kinneret Advisory LLC

Kinneret Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 3.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,841,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,900,962,000 after purchasing an additional 403,026 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Humana by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,882,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,056,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755,293 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,720,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $711,913,000 after acquiring an additional 724,288 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,446,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $560,823,000 after acquiring an additional 167,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Humana by 0.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 610,912 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $236,881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HUM. ValuEngine raised Humana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $459.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $397.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Humana from $423.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $447.52.

Shares of HUM opened at $400.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $53.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $423.85 and its 200-day moving average is $405.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $208.25 and a 12 month high of $474.70.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.27. Humana had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The firm had revenue of $20.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Humana’s payout ratio is 13.99%.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

