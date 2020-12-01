Hunting PLC (HTG.L) (LON:HTG) Shares Gap Up to $175.90

Hunting PLC (HTG.L) (LON:HTG)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $175.90, but opened at $184.70. Hunting PLC (HTG.L) shares last traded at $182.80, with a volume of 79,386 shares changing hands.

HTG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Hunting PLC (HTG.L) from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.40) price objective on shares of Hunting PLC (HTG.L) in a research report on Friday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 286.82 ($3.75).

Get Hunting PLC (HTG.L) alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 156.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 174.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. The company has a market cap of $201.23 million and a P/E ratio of -1.47.

In other news, insider Keith Lough bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 162 ($2.12) per share, with a total value of £8,100 ($10,582.70). Also, insider Bruce Ferguson acquired 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 123 ($1.61) per share, for a total transaction of £17,220 ($22,498.04).

About Hunting PLC (HTG.L) (LON:HTG)

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

Featured Article: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Hunting PLC (HTG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hunting PLC (HTG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.