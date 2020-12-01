I/O Coin (IOC) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.29 Million

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 1st. During the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar. I/O Coin has a market capitalization of $1.29 million and $5,807.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One I/O Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0696 or 0.00000369 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.98 or 0.00566852 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00006461 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00027002 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002012 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002134 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $206.63 or 0.01094866 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 67,922.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin's total supply is 18,546,375 coins. The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io.

I/O Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade I/O Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy I/O Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

