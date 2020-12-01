Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Stake Lessened by S Squared Technology LLC

S Squared Technology LLC decreased its stake in shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,984 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Ichor comprises about 2.0% of S Squared Technology LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. S Squared Technology LLC owned about 0.53% of Ichor worth $2,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ICHR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ichor in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ichor in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Ichor by 101.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Ichor during the third quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Ichor by 283.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,216 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ichor alerts:

Shares of Ichor stock opened at $31.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $738.87 million, a PE ratio of 25.52 and a beta of 2.26. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $13.68 and a 12 month high of $39.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.58.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $227.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.45 million. Ichor had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Analysts expect that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ICHR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Ichor from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Cowen boosted their price target on Ichor from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Sunday, September 20th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Ichor from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Ichor from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.75.

In related news, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 44,279 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $1,229,627.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 65,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,239.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 1,500 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $34,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,446,248.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

Featured Article: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.