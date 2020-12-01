IDE Group Holdings plc (IDE.L) (LON:IDE) Shares Gap Down to $0.85

IDE Group Holdings plc (IDE.L) (LON:IDE)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.85, but opened at $0.83. IDE Group Holdings plc (IDE.L) shares last traded at $0.73, with a volume of 90,247 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 286.67, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 million and a P/E ratio of -0.37.

IDE Group Holdings plc (IDE.L) (LON:IDE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 30th. The company reported GBX (0.89) (($0.01)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In other IDE Group Holdings plc (IDE.L) news, insider Sebastian White sold 1,198,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01), for a total transaction of £11,981.90 ($15,654.43).

IDE Group Holdings plc, through its subsidiaries, provides network, hosting, and managed services to public and private companies in the United Kingdom. Its cloud and hosting services include co-location, private and public, hybrid cloud, and cloud migration; network and connectivity service includes cloud connectivity, multiprotocol label switching, local and wide area network, and wireless services; collaboration services comprise hosted telephony, contact center, and unified communication; network and connectivity services, including MPLS network, cloud connectivity, LAN/WAN, and wireless services; managed services include remote monitoring, systems management, onsite support, field, and professional services; and device management services comprise procurement, build and configure, deploy, manage, refresh and upgrade, redeploy, and retire.

