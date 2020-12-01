IDE Group Holdings plc (IDE.L) (LON:IDE) Shares Gap Down to $0.85

IDE Group Holdings plc (IDE.L) (LON:IDE) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.85, but opened at $0.83. IDE Group Holdings plc (IDE.L) shares last traded at $0.73, with a volume of 90,247 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $5.61 million and a PE ratio of -0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 286.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2.06.

IDE Group Holdings plc (IDE.L) (LON:IDE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 30th. The company reported GBX (0.89) (($0.01)) EPS for the quarter.

In other news, insider Sebastian White sold 1,198,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01), for a total value of £11,981.90 ($15,654.43).

IDE Group Holdings plc, through its subsidiaries, provides network, hosting, and managed services to public and private companies in the United Kingdom. Its cloud and hosting services include co-location, private and public, hybrid cloud, and cloud migration; network and connectivity service includes cloud connectivity, multiprotocol label switching, local and wide area network, and wireless services; collaboration services comprise hosted telephony, contact center, and unified communication; network and connectivity services, including MPLS network, cloud connectivity, LAN/WAN, and wireless services; managed services include remote monitoring, systems management, onsite support, field, and professional services; and device management services comprise procurement, build and configure, deploy, manage, refresh and upgrade, redeploy, and retire.

