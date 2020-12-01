IG Design Group plc (IGR.L) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3 (LON:IGR)

IG Design Group plc (IGR.L) (LON:IGR) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, January 15th. This represents a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON IGR opened at GBX 625.20 ($8.17) on Tuesday. IG Design Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 300 ($3.92) and a 12 month high of GBX 798 ($10.43). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.25, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $402.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 467.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 489.90.

In other IG Design Group plc (IGR.L) news, insider Elaine Bond sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 572 ($7.47), for a total transaction of £85,800 ($112,098.25).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 790 ($10.32) price objective on shares of IG Design Group plc (IGR.L) in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th.

IG Design Group plc designs, manufactures, and distributes celebrations, craft and creative play, stationery, gifting, and not for sale consumable products. Its celebrations products include greetings cards, Christmas crackers, gift bags, partyware products, and gift wraps, as well as gift accessories, such as tags, strings, ribbons, and bows; and gifting products comprise frames, albums, diaries, and calendars, as well as food and non-food gifts.

