IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Argus

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist downgraded IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on IHS Markit from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on IHS Markit from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IHS Markit in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.38.

Shares of NYSE INFO opened at $99.46 on Tuesday. IHS Markit has a 1-year low of $44.81 and a 1-year high of $101.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.45 and a 200-day moving average of $79.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $39.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.43, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.98.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 21.45%. IHS Markit’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that IHS Markit will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Edouard Tavernier sold 889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total transaction of $75,049.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,343,414.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in IHS Markit in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in IHS Markit by 405.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 556 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in IHS Markit by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in IHS Markit in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IHS Markit in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

