IKONICS Co. (NASDAQ:IKNX) Short Interest Down 74.9% in November

IKONICS Co. (NASDAQ:IKNX) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decrease of 74.9% from the October 31st total of 16,700 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 18,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:IKNX opened at $5.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.75. IKONICS has a 12-month low of $2.83 and a 12-month high of $7.38. The firm has a market cap of $10.08 million, a PE ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

IKONICS Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells photosensitive liquids and films for screen printing, awards and recognition, and dye sublimation markets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Chromaline, IKONICS Imaging, Digital Texturing, and Advanced Material Solutions. The company sells screen printing films, emulsions, and inkjet receptive films, photo resistant films, art supplies, glass, and related abrasive etching equipment to end users and distributors.

