ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $5.75 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ImmunoGen reported encouraging third-quarter results wherein earnings and sales beat estimates. The company is developing an ovarian cancer candidate, mirvetuximab soravtansine in late-stage study. Successful development and subsequent approval of the candidate will be a huge boost to the company as the ovarian cancer market has immense potential. The company has collaborations, which provide it with funds in the form of milestone and royalty payments. Moreover, the restructuring initiatives to focus on cost savings are encouraging. However, ImmunoGen is heavily dependent on mirvetuximab soravtansine for growth. In March 2019, the company suffered a major setback as the candidate failed in its phase III monotherapy study. The initiation of a new study, as advised by the FDA, will delay the launch of the candidate.”

Get ImmunoGen alerts:

IMGN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Guggenheim raised shares of ImmunoGen from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of ImmunoGen from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Shares of NASDAQ IMGN opened at $5.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.60. ImmunoGen has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $7.07.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.59 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ImmunoGen will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMGN. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in ImmunoGen during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ImmunoGen during the third quarter worth about $40,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in ImmunoGen in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in ImmunoGen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

Featured Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ImmunoGen (IMGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.