Immuron Limited (NASDAQ:IMRN) Short Interest Up 773.7% in November

Immuron Limited (NASDAQ:IMRN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,200 shares, an increase of 773.7% from the October 31st total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 128,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ IMRN opened at $7.12 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.42. Immuron has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $28.99.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Immuron stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Immuron Limited (NASDAQ:IMRN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.24% of Immuron at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Immuron

Immuron Ltd. engages in the research and development of oral immunotherapy, and product sales which focuses on bovine-colostrum with antibodies of choice for the treatment and prevention of a range of infectious and immune modulated diseases. It operates through the following segments: Research and Development, and HyperImmune Products.The Research and Development segment involves the R&D projects performed in Australia, Israel, and United States.

